Liminal Phase Is A Creepy Lo-Fi VR Horror Coming Soon

Liminal Phase is a creepy new VR horror game with a lo-fi style, and it’s coming soon.

The project was announced today at the Upload VR Showcase, and is developed by a small indie development team from Sweden named anananas studio. The game is set in an alternate history in the 1990’s where players are cast as Frank, who suffers from chronic depression. Frank’s obsession with videogames starts to drag him deeper into his psyche, eventually forcing him to confront his fears.

Check out the first trailer for the game below.

Liminal Phase Reveal Trailer

One look at Liminal Phase suggests the game’s going for a disturbing psychological horror using a lo-fi visual style. Though we don’t have a lot of details on what you’ll actually do in the game yet, the trailer shows Frank fending off some strange-looking enemies and likely experiencing hallucinations. The developer says to expect puzzles, too.

This won’t be anananas’ first game. The team released a similarly surreal experience called DunDunVR in late 2021. It’s available for free on SteamVR if you want to get a taste of the studio’s past work.

For now, we know Liminal Phase is also due to launch on PC VR, and should be launching in Q1 of 2023. No word yet on if the game could possibly come to other headsets.

Stay tuned to the Upload VR Showcase, as we have yet more announcements on the way. What did you make of the reveal of Liminal Phase? Let us know in the comments below!