Free Relaxation & Meditation App Liminal Available Now For Quest

Liminal is a new relaxation and meditation app on the official Quest store, and it’s available for free.

Liminal started its life as an App Lab release for Quest, but as of today is available for free on main Quest store. According to the description, it has “over 60 experiences to calm, invigorate or leave you in awe” including “hypnotic experiences, guided meditations, beautiful rainswept vistas or ethereal landscapes.”

Liminal VR CEO Damian Moratti and Managing Director Nick Busietta spoke to the Oculus Blog about the app, stating that it was inspired by VR itself after they tried early experiences on headsets in 2014. Since then, they’ve been conceptualizing and developing the app “in one way or another.”

The developers say Liminal was created “ground up to be native to virtual reality— there’s nothing quite like Liminal on the market at the moment … [it] offers a unique assortment of Calming, Energizing, and Awe-Inspiring experiences that are ranked and rated by our community in order of effectiveness and enjoyability.”

There’s also a full-time behavioral neuroscientist working with Liminal, as well as psychologists who have helped consult and worked with the team, to craft the experiences.

More is planned for the future as well — the developers say Liminal is a live platform and that “new and evolving content is always at the forefront of our development pipeline.” They say to expect new content and categories over time, alongside some long-awaited features and a subscription option to access premium features.

Liminal supports Quest 1 and Quest 2 and is available for free on the Oculus Store now.