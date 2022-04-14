Lindsey Stirling Music Pack Launches Today For Synth Riders

A new music pack is available today for Synth Riders, bringing five songs from the catalogue of violinist Lindsey Stirling.

Stirling is known for her choreographed violin videos, posted mainly to YouTube, which have steadily built her a following over the last two decades. The Synth Riders music pack will feature five paid DLC tracks from across Stirling’s career, with one including a unique visual experience as well.

The five tracks are ‘Underground’ (featuring the visual experience, inspired by the music video), ‘Shatter Me (feat. Lzzy Hale)’, ‘First Light’, ‘Mirage (feat. Raja Kumari)’ and ‘Shadows’. The pack is launching across all platforms, including Meta Quest, Steam, PSVR and Viveport. Songs cost $1.99 individually or you can pick them up as a bundle with a 20% discount for $7.99 total.

The release trailer for the pack, embedded above, also features Stirling herself, playing levels featuring her music.

The Stirling music pack is the latest in a string of new content for Synth Riders, which has seen an increasing amount of high-profile collaborations, such as the Muse pack last year. No doubt the Synth Riders team are aiming to remain competitive with Beat Saber, the king of high-profile rhythm game DLC collaborations. Late last month the game added a Fall Out Boy track.

The Lindsey Stirling music pack is available now for Synth Riders on all platforms. Are you going to be trying out the pack? Let us know in the comments below.