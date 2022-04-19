Little Cities Delayed To May, But Game Is ‘100% Complete’

VR city building sim, Little Cities, is no longer releasing this week, but it’s still not far off.

Developed by Purple Yonder, the casual, care-free game was originally meant to launch on Quest 1 and 2 on April 21, but will now arrive three weeks later on May 12. In a statement, publisher nDreams noted that it had been working with Meta to move the date and launching in a “quieter week will give Little Cities the best chance to make the biggest impact.”

Little Cities Delayed

By ‘quieter’, the company is no doubt referring to the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, which promises to reveal new projects from the developers of Boneworks, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and more on April 20. Not only that but the decision likely has something to do with the nearby release date of another city building sim, Cities: VR, which launches on April 28. That’s going to be showing at tomorrow’s event, too.

“This is purely a scheduling decision; Little Cities is 100% complete,” the statement concludes. “We cannot wait for you to get your hands on Purple Yonder’s charming, cozy city creator on May 12, and the husband-and-wife team is already hard at work on new, free post-launch updates. More info coming soon.”

We thought Little Cities offered a pleasant experience when we tried it earlier this month, though we also wondered if it might be able to satisfy more dedicated fans of the genre. It looks like we’ll have to wait just a little longer to answer that question.