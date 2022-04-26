Little Cities To Get Hand-Tracking Support In Post-Launch Update

Upcoming VR city-building sim, Little Cities, will get hand-tracking support in a post-launch update.

Publisher nDreams confirmed as much today, noting that the game will get hand-tracking integration via a free update in June. Following on in July, a second free update will add new buildings and cosmetic items. More updates are planned following the second content drop, too.

Hand-tracking will definitely be an interesting addition to the game. We noted in our preview earlier this month that the game had a great UI system with bubbles appearing above the user’s hands. It definitely seems like this could work well with hand-tracking, whilst the point-and-click nature of the core gameplay seems like it’d work with the new control scheme, too.

It’s also handy that Meta just launched a huge update to improve the quality of hand-tracking specifically on Quest 2. The headset can now keep track of faster movements, with support for the improved feature already rolling out across select titles.

Little Cities is due out on May 12. It was originally meant to launch last week, but nDreams announced a last minute delay citing the attention being given to the Meta Gaming Showcase. We’ll have a full review next month.