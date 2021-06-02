Little Witch Academia VR Racing To PSVR And PC VR Next Month

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing is making its way over to PSVR and PC VR headsets next month.

The game lands on both platforms on July 15th. However it’s priced at $39.99 on PSVR and $29.99 on the Oculus Store and SteamVR. We’ve reached out to developer UNIVRS to ask why the price is higher for PlayStation owners.

The VR racing game, which is based on the popular anime films and series, first released on the Oculus Quest platform alongside the launch of Quest 2 last year. Just as the original movie was made with funds raised from Kickstarter, the VR game raised $165,000 from fans. Check out the trailer below.

As the name suggests, VR Broom Racing has you hopping on a broom the fly through the skies. You’ll enroll at the Luna Nova Witchcraft Academy and meet series regulars, each voiced by both the original Japanese and English voice actors.

The new versions of the game will include all of the updates that hit Quest post-launch, including the recently-added Hard Mode.

Are you going to be checking out Little Witch Academia on PSVR or PC VR? Let us know in the comments below.