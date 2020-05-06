Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing Coming To Quest In Late 2020, PC VR And PSVR 2021

Little Witch Academia VR: Broom Racing is an upcoming VR racing game coming later this year for Oculus Quest that transports you into the colorful world of the titular anime. It will eventually come to PSVR and PC VR headsets afterward in 2021.

The Little Witch Academia VR game is developed by UNIVRS, Inc. and is directly based on the anime created by Studio TRIGGER — it’s available to stream on Netflix if you’re interested. The studio raised over $76,000 on Kickstarter previously to fund the game’s development.

Notably, the director of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening’s opening and ending movies, Junichi Yamamoto, is leading the game’s story development.

Rather than retreading old ground, as-is common for anime video games, this will tell an all-new story about the students at Luna Nova Witch Academy. That’s big news for fans of the show. Little Witch Academia VR will feature exciting broom races across more than 10 tracks, ghost purification, and exploration around the school’s grounds complete with online multiplayer.

In the meantime, if you want to try something in VR that resembles Quidditch, but swaps the brooms for zero-G environments instead, then Echo Arena is a great option. It’s out now on PC VR and is in Open Beta on Quest.

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing will release on Oculus Quest in late 2020 and then on PSVR and PC VR headsets in 2021. Let us know what you think of Little Witch Academia VR down in the comments below! And don’t forget to check the official website for more details.