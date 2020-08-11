Watch: Little Witch Academia VR Comes To Quest In October, PSVR & PC VR In 2021

Time to hop on a broomstick and take flight in VR. No, there’s not a Harry Potter VR game coming; there’s a Little Witch Academia game on the way instead.

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing was actually announced a little earlier this year. Today, though, developer UNIVRS confirmed the game will hit the Oculus Quest first on October 13th. That’ll give you plenty of time to practice before Halloween rolls around, then. PSVR and PC VR versions of the game are expected in early 2021.

But that’s not all, we also have a new trailer for the game. It debuts the flight-based gameplay, in which players zoom through rings, collecting power-ups and attempting to master each of the 10+ tracks. UNIVRS says its implemented its own motion sickness reduction tech into the game, so we’ll be interested to see how that integrates.

Perhaps more excitingly, though, VR Broom Racing seems to be pretty faithful to the Little Witch Academia anime. The series’ usual voice actors return both in Japanese and English. You’ll enroll as a guest student at the Luna Nova Witchcraft Academy and interact with them between races. Plus there will be online multiplayer modes for you to take on other students, too.

TV series songwriter/composer Yuiko Ohara and singer YURiKA are also back with a new theme song, Dream Flight.

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing will cost $29.99 at launch. You can find out more on the game’s official website. Will you be picking the game up? Let us know in the comments below!