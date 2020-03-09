LIV Mixed Reality Now Has Beta Support For Oculus Quest

The leading mixed reality capture software company, LIV, now works with Oculus Quest via a new beta app as of today, including support for some of the Quest’s most popular games such as Beat Saber.

If you want to use LIV with your Quest, you don’t even need to use Oculus Link connected to a PC at all. All you need are an Oculus Quest, a PC running the new beta LIV app for Quest (available on Discord), and a camera setup. LIV supports the following camera arrangements:

Green screen + camera connected to PC such as a webcam,

Xbox One Kinect connected to PC,

Azure Kinect connected to PC,

iPhone or iPad with an A12 chip or higher (such as the iPhone XR or most iOS devices released since 2018) connected to PC via beta iOS LIV app.

If you’re using the virtual green screen method through iOS or Kinect, it will look something like this:

VIRTUAL GREEN SCREEN ENABLED pic.twitter.com/gHMVDxAR4j — LIV (@LIV) March 6, 2020

Currently supported games for LIV mixed reality capture on Oculus Quest include:

Beat Saber

Kingspray Graffiti

Hyper Dash

OhShape

Real VR Fishing

Superhot

Green screen-less footage isn’t anywhere near as good as videos made with actual green screens, but they’re decent replacements given the added flexibility. If you want to see what LIV on Quest is like using an iPhone, the end result looks a bit like this:

Alternatively, you can use Oculus Link, or Virtual Desktop / ALVR, if you want, but at that point you’re using the Quest as if it were a Rift — which was already possible before today. What they’re releasing in beta today is the ability to capture mixed reality footage, wirelessly, using the Quest as the standalone device it was designed to be.

Last year, LIV also released an avatar system for its mixed reality capture. The avatars functionally work like the user is wearing the avatar inside the mixed reality video as it mimics their movement providing the visual sensation of seeing someone inside the game without actually exposing what the user looks like. This feature is still PC VR only for the moment.

To get started, head over to the LIV Discord and check out the official website for more details.