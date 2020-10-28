[LIVE @ 11AM PT] Horror & Screams in DREAMS on PSVR! – VR Roulette Halloween Special

Related Posts
- Scares & Screams on Dreams PSVR! - VR Roulette Halloween Special
Welcome to VR Roulette! This is our LIVE weekly game show on YouTube that’s streamed (usually) on Wednesdays.…
- 10AM PT: VR Roulette Episode 3 | SideQuest Special
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E5zOCVzVJU&feature=youtu.be
- Scary PSVR Games Get Deep Discounts In VR Halloween Sale
Some of the best scary PSVR games are going cheap in this new VR Halloween…
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter
Share This