Lizzo Music Pack Available Now In Beat Saber – Impressions & Tracklist

Pop sensation Lizzo is coming to Beat Saber, with nine new tracks available now – it’s about damn time!

The release marks the latest DLC release for VR’s biggest rhythm game, adding tracks from across Lizzo’s discography, including 2013’s Lizzobangers, 2019’s Cuz I Love You and her most recent release, 2022’s Special.

Here’s the full tracklist:

2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

About Damn Time

Cuz I Love You

Everybody’s Gay

Good As Hell

Juice

Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)

Truth Hurts

Worship

After trying some of the new tracks out yesterday, I think Lizzo’s music is an absolute perfect fit for Beat Saber. Many of the tracks blend elements of hip hop, funk and pop, which gives the beat map a lot of interesting paths to take and several ways to add variety through each subsequent verse and chorus.

About Damn Time, the viral hit that took over TikTok for a couple of weeks, is a particular highlight. The notes switch between Lizzo’s vocals and the funk rhythms effortlessly and the new Lizzo environment looks stunning, as you can see in our gameplay above. Plus, the track feels equally difficult and danceable on Expert difficulty – my personal sweet spot for an enjoyable Beat Saber map.

Likewise, 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) provides some really fun swishing and diagonal arrangements that work well with the track’s syncopated rhythm. For fans of Lizzo’s earlier work, Juice is equally as demanding and will get the heart pumping up a few notches – appropriate given the track’s music video.

The Lizzo music pack is another solid addition to Beat Saber’s ever-expanding DLC catalogue. It’s available now as a bundle for $11.99 or as individual tracks for $1.99 each.