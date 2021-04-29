VR Party Game Loco Dojo Is Coming To Oculus Quest

Remember Loco Dojo? It was a four-player VR party game that released on PC VR headsets and for VR arcades in 2017.

Four years later, it’s finally coming to Oculus Quest too.

Developer Make Real is bringing Loco Dojo Unleashed to the standalone platform later this year. This version of the game features everything from the original, including 16 minigames that you can tackle in online tournaments for between two to four players. Check it out in the trailer below.

Loco Dojo Unleashed enters players into the Table of Trials where they’ll spin the dice to move across the board and face different challenges as they go. If you played the game before you’ll be familiar with the tasks, which including racing wooden pigs, firing cannons and grabbing fish out of mid-air with giant claws. Each game is designed with VR specifically in-mind, making this about as close to a Mario Party VR game you’ll currently find.

New to this version of the game is a quick play mode to get into matches faster as well as a single-player offering so you can train between multiplayer games. Acting legend Brian Blessed also still lends his trademark bellowing to the game’s narration, if you somehow hadn’t noticed in the trailer. Make Real also provided the screenshot below to show how the game holds up graphically on Quest compared to the old Rift version. There’s definitely a noticeable difference but, overall, the Quest version’s looking petty close to the original.

Will you be picking up Loco Dojo Unleashed later this year? Let us know in the comments below!