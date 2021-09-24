VR Party Game Loco Dojo Hits Oculus Quest Next Month With Cross-Buy

Make Real’s VR party game, Loco Dojo, comes to Oculus Quest next month as Loco Dojo Unleashed.

The frantic four-player experience launches on October 7. The studio announced the news this week, though we previously confirmed the game was coming to the standalone headset earlier this year. This version will include all 16 minigames featured in the PC VR version of the title, which released all the way back in 2017. It even supports cross-buy so, if you already bought it in the Oculus Store for Rift, you’ll get the Quest version free of charge.

Check out the new trailer for the game below.

Loco Dojo Unleashed Trailer

Loco Dojo boasts a gorgeous visual style based around wooden toys and features four different biomes to play the games in. One game will have you catching fish with giant grab claws as they jump out of the water, one will have you trying to scoop up eggs as they’re fired around and one will have you punching a cactus. As you play, you can collect masks to wear and show off in multiplayer. The game also features narration from Brian Blessed, if you couldn’t tell from the booming tones in the trailer.

The Quest version of the game includes some new features, like a Quick Match mod to jump into multiplayer lobbies faster, a new tournament mode for 2 – 4 players and new single-player modes with extra unlockables.

We haven’t tried the game ourselves yet but this will definitely be one to watch for those that want a Mario Party-style experience inside VR. We’ll look to bring you a full review as we get closer to the game’s launch next month.