Logitech G Pro Headset For Oculus Quest 2 Review – Comfortable, Clear And Routine

When we first heard that the Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset was getting a new version for Oculus Quest 2, we were very intrigued. What might that mean exactly?

Would there be a new form factor designed to accommodate Facebook’s standalone headset, and perhaps even connect with it seamlessly? Would it clip onto the official Elite Straps, or perhaps even resemble the Vive Audio Deluxe Strap which so many (myself included) have attached to the headset for a superior comfort and audio solution?

The simple answer is no. But — and imagine me saying this in my best Mr Smithers voice — it’s got a new wire!

Yup, the G Pro for Oculus Quest 2 has an ‘Oculus Ready’ branded box but is in fact the exact same headset as the normal version, just with an extra, shorter wire to connect to Quest 2’s headphone jack. It still includes a longer wire and all the same functionality (including a detachable mic) and, fortunately, Logitech hasn’t jacked up the price at all compared to the current version.

So, hey, if you were looking for a standard Pro, you might as well get this version for the extra wire, or if you want headphones for other headsets with 3.5mm jacks, this’ll do the trick too. The specifications are otherwise exactly the same.

Audio Quality

When it comes to surpassing Quest 2’s built-in audio, the G Pro doesn’t exactly have its work cut out for it. The over-ear speakers are definitely a step up from the original Quest, but you can’t really beat the depth you get from a more dedicated solution. The G Pro instantly overtakes the Quest 2 in just about every facet, delivering richer, clearer sound. The fuzzy beats of Beat Saber OST 4’s Spin Eternally vibrate through your head and bullets fired in Zero Caliber have a more lethal, immediate edge.

That said, the sound isn’t especially spectacular compared to other wired headsets around the same price. The Audio-Technica ATH-M50X, for example, remains a better purchase for general headphones given you don’t need the mic on Quest 2 (more on that in a second), though obviously it doesn’t include the shorter wire (plus the cord is proprietary). Still, if you’re looking to specifically enhance your VR audio, you may be better off tracking down a pair of them or other similiarly-priced options from Sony and the like.

The leather surrounding the G Pro’s speakers, meanwhile, also acts as passive noise cancellation which, while not nearly as impressive as more active solutions, definitely helps bring you deeper into the given VR experience. As for that detachable mic? It’s definitely good to have it but, from what we can tell, Quest doesn’t actually use it when plugged in. The headset has its own internal mic of course, so this isn’t really a big issue.

That said the Pro G is at the low end of Logitech’s Pro series – don’t expect the extra features seen in the Pro X and Pro X Wireless, though these aren’t much to write home about.

All-in-all you’re getting very decent performance out of the Logitech G Pro headphones, but you can find better for the same price. That doesn’t make the product an immediate write-off, though.

Comfort

Comfort is just as important as audio quality for those wanting to spend long sessions in VR. And the G Pro really excels in this area in some very important ways. The padded leather around the speakers gives you plenty of cushion but, more importantly, the headband takes an hour or so of play before it feels like it’s even starting to weigh down on the top of your head. After roughly a month of use I haven’t noticed any wear and tear on any of the material, either.

It is, of course, a bit of a hassle to pull these things on over the top of your own headset, though that’s true of any pair of headphones when using VR, and the smaller wire makes a world of difference when it comes to not getting tangled in a cable. No more catching your arms on a dangling wire or accidentally stepping on a longer one, either.

I also hear you asking if the Logitech G Pro headset works with the Oculus Elite Straps? Well the answer is yes – the headphones clear the plastic strap and then rest underneath them quite comfortably. It’s a little extra hassle to get them on and in the right position, but once they sorted you won’t have any more issues.

Logitech G Pro Headset For Oculus Quest 2 Review – Final Impressions

It might not exactly be the most innovative product, but the Logitech G Pro Headset for Oculus Quest 2 certainly meets the needs of anyone that wants some high-quality audio headphones for the Quest 2 (or any other headset with a 3.5mm jack). Whether you’re using a standard or Elite strap, the fit is comfy for long sessions and the short wire is practically invisible when you pull the headset over your eyes. You can get better audio quality from bigger brands at the $99 price tag, but those products will come with a longer wire and, ultimately that’s the appeal of this product. The shorter wire makes a world of difference – no long cable dropping off to one side to get tangled in. For an all-in-one pair of headphones that work seamlessly with a VR headset, the Logitech G Pro works very well.

The Logitech G Pro Headset For Oculus Quest 2 can be picked up from Logitech itself for $99.