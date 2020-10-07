London Film Festival VR: Free New Experiences To Check Out From Today

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to force annual events online. London Film Festival is doing the same with its new VR strand.

LFF Expanded, as the strand is called, is offering free experiences to check out from now until October 18th. This year’s offerings include experiences new and old, like the recently-released Agence, spread across three platforms.

London Film Festival VR Experiences Revealed

For Oculus Go and Quest, you can find a selection of 360 videos on the Oculus TV app. But, if you have an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, you can visit The Expanse, a virtual museum modeled after the British Film Institute’s (BFI) Southbank Centre. From there, you’ll have access to a number of 360 degree films and interactive VR experiences. The festival will also be hosting talks and workshops in The Expanse throughout the event.

On top of Agence, this year’s selection includes the likes of Eldfell, a documentary telling the story of the 1973 eruption of the Eldfell volcano off the Icelandic coast, and Dazzle: Solo, a sort of VR remaking of the 1919 Great Dazzle Ball from the Chelsea Arts Club. Meanwhile, 360 films offer a simplified version of the excellent Common Ground and Odyssey 1.4.9, a piece that pays tribute to 2001: A Space Odyssey in typically jarring fashion, showing scenes from the film on different screens. You can check out the full list of experiences right here.

You can also see some experiences, including AR installation Acqua Alta – Crossing the mirror, at the BFI itself.

The Expanse is available for free on Viveport from today. Will you be checking out the London Film Festival VR experiences? Let us know in the comments below!