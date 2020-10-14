Vote For London Film Festival’s Best VR Experiences Right Now

Last week we wrote about the launch of London Film Festival’s new VR strand, with free experiences to check out from now until October 18th.

Like what you see? Then be sure to vote for your favorites in this year’s awards.

Yes, for one year only the audience is replacing the jury at the festival’s awards, and you can choose who takes home the prize for Best XR/Immersive Art. This year’s festival has moved online in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though there is a physical installation too.

Want to vote? Then make sure to check out the experiences you think might be worth winning and then head to this page to cast your decision. Voting closes at 12pm UK time on Saturday, October 17th.

Winners will be announced alongside the wider festival’s categories (including Best Film, Best Documentary and Best Short Film) on YouTube at 7pm on Sunday, October 18th. You can join the ceremony live for no extra cost.

So, what to vote for? Well this year’s show is full of fascinating projects, like the AI-driven Agence or VR documentary, Eldfell. It’s a great selection of content that highlights what VR is doing for culture beyond gaming. You can watch all of this year’s entries free of charge over on Viveport, and also access a selection of the 360 degree entries on Oculus Go and Quest via the Oculus TV app.

What do you want to see win London Film Festival’s VR awards? Let us know in the comments below!