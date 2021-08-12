Lone Echo II Delayed To Late 2021

Less than a month after announcing the Lone Echo II release date Facebook’s Ready At Dawn opted to move it back to later this year, with no solid date attached.
The sequel to 2017’s powerhouse single-player PC VR title was originally to release on August 24th — the date was announced just a few weeks ago on on July 20th.
Here’s the statement from Ready At Dawn on the delay of the last Rift-exclusive title:
To Our Lone Echo Community,
It was heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and excitement last month when we announced the Lone Echo II launch date. Like many game studios over the past couple of years, our team has tackled new obstacles in development, and has needed to be inventive and resourceful to reach this point. We have been working hard to deliver the very best experience possible and we are eager to have you join Liv and Jack in their adventures once again. However, as we get closer to launch day, it has become clear that we needed a bit more time to polish and reach our desired quality level. As such, Lone Echo II’s launch date will be moved to later this year.
The decision to delay a game is always a tough one, but we believe you all deserve to experience the very best we can deliver.
We thank you for your patience and understanding.
Be safe, and see you around the rings of Saturn…
-The Ready At Dawn Team