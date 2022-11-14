Lonn Releases This Week On November 17 For PC VR

After years of development, the cyberpunk and physics-driven action game Lonn from Australian studio SixSense releases this week on November 17 for PC VR via Steam.

The announcement comes alongside a new release date trailer, embedded below, which gives us another decent look at some gameplay and the awesome visuals.

In terms of visual style, Lonn looks somewhere between Half-Life: Alyx and Boneworks, with hints of Cyberpunk: 2077. The former two VR releases are clear inspiration in more just looks too, with the game taking some mechanical cues from the physics-driven gameplay and combat systems of those titles. You might even spot some mechanical creatures that jump towards player in a headcrab-like manner.

Lonn was featured in the 2020 Upload VR Showcase, but the team went fairly quiet after that. Only recently has the game re-emerged, with a new trailer in May and now the imminent release this week. Here’s a description of what to expect, taken from the Steam listing:

LONN features a full single-player campaign with challenging missions. Immerse yourself in deep environmental interactions, world exploration, puzzle solving, and visceral combat. Discover the skills and experiences, build friendships on the way to stop the destructive and dystopian force that is WUX-n.

You’ll be able to approach situations in unique and creative ways, looting for various weapons, engaging in combat encounters and solving environmental puzzles using the power of telekinesis. There’s also Arena and Parkour modes, separate to the main campaign, along with a Replay mode that lets you play campaign levels over again with your choice of weapons.

Lonn releases for PC VR later this week on November 17 and is available to wishlist on Steam now.