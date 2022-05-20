Physics-Driven Cyberpunk Adventure Lonn Resurfaces, New Trailer Revealed

Promising physics-driven VR adventure, Lonn, is still in the works, and we’ve just got our first look at it in nearly two years.

Lonn is developed by Australian Studio, SixSense. It’s a cyberpunk action game with a focus on physical combat similar to games like Boneworks and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. We last saw the game at the 2020 Upload VR Showcase, though it’s been underground ever since. But the game resurfaced today with a brand new trailer you can see below.

Lonn Returns

In Lonn, you play as the titular character, a bounty hunter that battles against a cult organization. Players are armed with a sword and can use firearms, too, though they’ll also have powers of kinesis for physics-driven action.

In a blog post on its official website, SixSense explained that it had stepped away from social media to focus on improving the game over the past two years. “During the development of Lonn we’ve worked hard to create immersive levels that feel open while having a linear structure,” the post explains. “You could say wide linear with player freedom and choice of how you overcome each gameplay scenario. The core gameplay challenges you’ll encounter are combat, platforming/parkour and puzzles.”

SixSense now says that the game will launch on Steam for PC VR headsets later in 2022. No word on possible versions for other headsets right now.

Are you going to be playing Lonn later this year? Let us know in the comments below!