See The Latest From Lonn At The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition

More stylish cyberpunk action arrives next week at the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition.

We’ll have a brand new trailer for Lonn at this year’s show, which kicks off at 9am PT on June 16th. SixSense Studios has been working hard to deliver all-new footage of the anticipated cyberpunk action game that you won’t want to miss.

Lonn caught our eye last year as an impressive single-player adventure, driven by physics. The player fights their way through scores of enemies with a sword in hand, but also has VR-centric powers like telekinesis that they can put to good use.

Lonn isn’t the only game we have in store for the show, though. The Upload VR Showcase is your one-stop-shop for a raft of new VR game reveals and trailers. We’ll be getting the latest looks at some of the most anticipated VR games on the way over the next few months.

Here’s a look at what else we’re currently cooking up for next week:

So we’ll see you back here on June 16th. Don’t forget we’ll have a pre-show kicking off at 8:30am PT with more to show!