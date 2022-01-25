Lost Ember Is Coming Soon To PC VR Via Steam

Indie narrative game Lost Ember is coming to PC VR, with a ‘VR Edition’ listed as ‘coming soon’ on Steam.

Lost Ember released for PC and consoles in 2019 and focuses on delivering a short, narrative-driven experience. The game aims to encourage exploration, curiosity and narrative by discovery. You can get a taste of what to expect in the trailer made for the original PC/console release, embedded below.

You play as a wolf, joined by a spiritual companion, and will explore the the world around you to discover more about the lost Yanrana culture. You can also do this by using the wolf’s special power of possession, which allows you take over and control other types of animals and creatures you find on your journey. In doing so, you’ll get a new perspective and ways to access areas that were previously blocked off or not possible while playing as the wolf.

It will be interesting to see how the game is converted to VR, given that the original version is played in third-person, emphasizing the wolf and other animals. The screenshots and media on the VR Edition’s Steam page are the same as the normal edition, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see how the devs choose to handle the first-or-third camera.

The VR Edition is listed on Steam as ‘Coming Soon’, with support for Valve Index, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, alongside gamepad and keyboard/mouse input. The description also indicates that owners of Lost Ember for PC on Steam will receive a free copy of the VR Edition on release.

