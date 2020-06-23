Fatboy Slim And More To Perform At Large VR Music Festival Lost Horizon July 3-4

The ‘Lost Horizon’ festival is aiming to be the largest virtual reality music festival yet, with some big names like Fatboy Slim set to perform virtual music sets across several stages.

Lost Horizon won’t just be one virtual stage either — it will feature a fully-recreated festival ground for you to explore, dance, and walk around as artists perform in different areas.

The whole event is being put together by the team who produces the Shangri-La area at the iconic English music festival, Glastonbury. The Glastonbury Shangri-La is an adjacent area with smaller stages that runs after hours, infamous for being a bit weird, wacky and even hedonistic. With Lost Horizon, the same team is aiming to create a whole virtual festival area for you to explore, with several stages and artists, just like a real festival. For a sneak peak at part of the festival grounds and stage, check out the video embedded below. It certainly looks the part!

Lost Horizon will be free to attend and will run for two days from July 3-4. The lineup is stacked with techno and electronic artists, including Fatboy Slim, Andy C, Carl Cox, and many more.

The festival supports PC VR headsets including the Valve Index, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Oculus Quest via Link. To attend, you’ll need to download live events software Sansar, which you can read more about on the Lost Horizon site. If you want to attend via PC without VR, that’s possible as well, but you’ll have to register for a free ticket.

If you were sad to be missing out on some music festivals this summer, then it looks like Lost Horizon might be your best virtual alternative instead.