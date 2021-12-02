Schell Games Reveals VR Cooking Game, Lost Recipes

I Expect You To Die developer Schell Games’ next project is a VR cooking game called Lost Recipes.

Lost Recipes was revealed during the Upload VR Showcase today. It’s coming to the Quest platform next year, and you can check out the exclusive debut trailer below.

Lost Recipes Revealed

Whereas many VR cooking games try to imitate other successful flatscreen titles like Overcooked, Lost Recipes is instead focused on providing an educational and authentic experience that looks into the historical side of cooking in various cultures throughout the world.

The trailer shows users being guided to make a variety of dishes from different times and countries. You’ll be cooking tortillas from 16th Century Maya and making skewers from Medieval China, with the game focusing on historically accurate techniques. You also appear to be a ghost chef. So, y’know, there’s that.

This is the latest in a long line of VR games from Schell, a studio headed up by Jesse Schell who himself has a long history with VR technology. It’s also the studio’s fourth title for the Quest platform but, interestingly, the first of its more educational experiences it’s brought to the headset. Other experiences like Historymaker VR came to Steam, but not standalone, and Lost Recipes looks to be an interesting fusion of game-like mechanics and apps that also teach you something. We’ll keep a keen eye on how it turns out as we move into 2022.

