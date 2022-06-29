Low-Fi Spin-Off Agency Now In Development For Quest

Agency, a spin-off from upcoming VR title Low-Fi, is in development for Quest after a conceptual tech demo released mid-last year.

We're happy to announce that LOW-FI's prequel/ companion 'AGENCY' is now in development for @MetaQuestVR. Development is being taken over by @AndreElijah and his studio, who will ensure that it's a best in class experience as well as visual feast! Follow Andre for more info! pic.twitter.com/vZdDZ0VRHW — Blair Renaud // LOW-FI 🟥🟧⬛ (@Anticleric) June 28, 2022

Low-Fi developer Blair Renaud made the announcement on Twitter, stating that “development is being taken over by @AndreElijah and his studio, who will ensure that it’s a best in class experience as well as visual feast.”

Agency was first mentioned in a Low-Fi Kickstarter update around the end of 2020, when Renaud said he sent a successful pitch to Oculus for a Low-Fi spin-off on Quest, titled Agency. At the time, though, he said it would need some form of funding in order to “justify taking people away from Low-Fi.”. Renaud went on to launch a small tech demo centered around the Agency concept mid-last year, available on Quest through App Lab. Cycling through a few short scenes and environments, you couldn’t move or interact with anything in the demo, but it showcased a high level of visual fidelity on Quest’s standalone hardware.

Now it seems Renaud has come to some form of solution to the Agency dilemma, with Andre Elijah and his studio taking over development. Elijah is also working on Amid Evil VR, which was unveiled around a year ago, and the developer teased on Twitter he has a total of five games now in the works for Quest.

While Elijah and his studio develop Agency, Renaud will continue his work on Low-Fi. Renaud also wrote on Twitter that Agency won’t be Quest exclusive, and will “work on all VR headsets.”