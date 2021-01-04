Low-Fi Update To Add Slot Machines, Traffic And Performance Improvements

The next Low-Fi update will add a heap of new features to the early access build of the experience.

This weekend developer Blair Renaud confirmed the update would be arriving shortly. Included in the update is a makeover for Low-Fi’s casino environment with playable slot machines as well as the first look at a traffic system and some big performance updates. The team originally planned to launch the update on January 3rd but it’s since been delayed. Here’s hoping it arrives this week if not later today.

Low-Fi Update First Look

Some footage of the casino makeover to tide you over. https://t.co/uPUDopgl5C pic.twitter.com/xVtlE7obBw — Blair Renaud💮 (@Anticleric) January 3, 2021

In the meantime, Renaud shared some new footage of the casino environment which you can see above. We’ll also be very interested to see how the traffic system integrates with the experience’s flying vehicles.

Low-Fi’s aim isn’t to be a game so much as a simulation – the experience aims to give you convincing, textured environments to explore and choose to do what you want in. Updates like this, then, continue to add that texture in the build-up to a full launch.

You can grab Low-Fi in early access over on Itch, which will also provide you with a Steam key once the game launches there. Back in November, we spoke to Renaud about building the title’s cyberpunk world and the possibility of a spin-off for the Oculus Quest.

Will you be checking out the latest Low-Fi update? Let us know in the comments below!