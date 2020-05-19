Low-Fi Returns To The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition In June

You’ve been asking and we can finally confirm: yes, Low-Fi will be returning to the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th (final time TBC).

Low-Fi is VR veteran IRIS VR’s follow-up to early PC VR title, Technolust. Set in a dystopian future inspired by films like Blade Runner, the game is an open-world simulation in which players choose how to spend their time. Cast as a police officer replacing another killed in action, you earn cash how you see fit, either playing good or bad cop.

Our most recent look at the game came from our Holiday VR Showcase in November, which you can see below.

We’ll have fresh footage of the game at our next Showcase on June 8th. Low-Fi passed a Kickstarter campaign with ease last year and is on its way to PC VR headsets. We know you’ve had your eye on this one for some time, and we’re just as excited as you to get our next look at it.

Not sure what our VR Showcase is? Think of it like a Nintendo Direct for VR; we’ll be announcing new games, showing off the latest looks at some of your most anticipated titles and more. It’s basically one big celebration of the industry.

Low-Fi is the second game we’re teasing for this year’s show. Yesterday we also confirmed that Apex Construct developer Fast Travel Games will be returning with a brand new game reveal, too. We’ll have plenty more to share in the weeks building up to the show, so stay tuned.