Lucky’s Tale Graphics Comparison – Quest 2 Vs PC

We’re back with another side-by-side graphics comparison. This time it’s for Lucky’s Tale on Oculus Quest 2 and PC.

Surprise! Oculus Rift launch title Lucky’s Tale is now available on the Oculus Quest 2.

But how does it compare to the PC VR original?

Lucky’s Tale Graphics Comparison

We put that question to the test in our latest video. Developer Playful Corp says this is a remastered version of the 2016 game with improved lighting and performance, remixed audio, and Lucky’s character model and animations have been taken from the non-VR sequel, Super Lucky’s Tale. But, even if you’re remastering for Quest 2, you still don’t have the power of a PC to hand.

We often see Quest 2 ports that manage to retain the core look and feel of a game whilst removing lots of extra visual effects (just like in this week’s standalone release of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond). But, impressively, Lucky’s Tale really doesn’t sacrifice much on Quest 2. As I played through the first three levels of the game in the video above, I kept expecting to see tiny details like butterflies and broken crate pieces absent in this version, but it was all present and accounted for.

What is different is that lighting which, while Playful may say is improved and is certainly workable, gives the game less of its appealing, smooth and toy-like edge. Still, this is a remarkably faithful port that offers basically the same experience for anyone that missed Lucky’s Tale the first time around.

And that’s our Lucky’s Tale graphics comparison. What did you make of the game? Let us know in the comments below!