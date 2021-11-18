Lucky’s Tale Surprise Releases On Quest 2

Oculus Rift launch title — and one of the first-ever VR-exclusive games — Lucky’s Tale is now available on the Quest 2.

Developer Playful Corp surprise-released the game on the standalone platform today for $19.99. It’s a remastered version of the original title that shares the same content as the original but features improved lighting and performance, remixed audio, and Lucky’s character model and animations have been taken from the non-VR sequel, Super Lucky’s Tale. Check out a trailer below.

Lucky’s Tale Quest 2 Port Released

Other than that this is the full game on Quest 2. Lucky’s Tale is a third-person platformer with an isometric perspective similar to non-VR games like Super Mario 3D World or, for the VR-initiated, Moss and Astro Bot Rescue Mission. You control Lucky using the sticks on the Oculus Touch controllers, jumping over gaps and taking down opponents with a spin attack.

We’ve been hands-on with the game over the past few days – check out a graphics comparison between the Quest 2 port and the PC VR original below.

Being an Oculus Rift launch title, the game was originally played with an Xbox gamepad, but was updated to support the Oculus Touch controllers via the buttons. It was also included for free for the first people to purchase a Rift all the way back in 2016.

Playful confirmed the game won’t support cross-buy on the Oculus Store and there aren’t any plans for an Oculus Quest 1 version of the game. This makes Lucky’s Tale one of a growing number of games that are leaving behind the original Quest, joining Resident Evil 4, Blade And Sorcery, and this week’s Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

If you're looking for more on the game, check out our in-depth look at the making of the game from Blake Harris right here.