Lynx Says $4 Million Investment ‘Secures Our Supply Chain’ Ahead Of R-1 Deliveries

Lynx says it raised $4 million in a funding round ahead of delivery of its R-1 mixed reality headset.

Lynx creator Stan Larroque posted on Twitter about the funding, writing that “after our successful Kickstarter we’re now able to secure our supply chain completely and fulfill the insane demand we’re facing.” The highly anticipated system is based on the same XR2 chipset powering Quest 2 while providing full color passthrough for mixed reality/AR with an open air view of your surroundings. The sides can also be closed off for a VR viewing experience as well.

Lynx recently showed off the hardware at GDC in San Francisco and confirmed to UploadVR Correspondents that backers could “expect the first headsets to come between June and July,” instead of the original April delivery target. The headset is also listed on the Lynx website for $599 with “delivery starting June 2022” listed.

The $4 million Series A funding round was led by Somnium Space and its CEO Artur Sychov is joining Lynx’ board. Somnium Space describes itself as an “open, social & persistent VR platform powered by blockchain” and, in a prepared statement, Sychov praised Lynx’ “openness” and potential to “revolutionize the way we all think and interact with this market category.” Larroque wrote the “new investors are top of the line and from the AR/VR world” and said there’d be more updates in a video scheduled for May 31, embedded below.

We’re excited to see more detailed looks at the final device Lynx ships to backers and will have updates on the company in the months to come.