First Lynx VR-AR Headsets Planned To Ship In ‘June – July’

The first shipments of the Lynx standalone VR-AR hybrid headset are due in a few months’ time.

Speaking to Between Realities during GDC this year, CEO Stan Larroque said that supply chain issues would prevent the device from making its original April launch date, but it should now be coming in the June – July timeframe. Check the end of the video below for the interview.

“So there’s the software and the hardware,” Larroque said when asked when the device would be shipping. “With the software we’re pretty mature, we’re going to put the SDK out soon. It’s going to be OpenXR runtime.

“And on the hardware side we’re in the process of manufacturing with our Taiwanese partner. We were supposed to deliver in April but we’re going to face some issues with supply chain. There’s drama every week here, I’m sure you’re aware with everything going on right now. So I think you can expect the first headsets to come between June and July. So it’s a matter of weeks, we have some weeks of delays here, but it’s [happening] now.”

Lynx holds a lot of promise as a standalone device featuring Qualcomm’s XR2 platform, potentially positioning it as a competitor to the Quest 2. The kit costs $499 and also places a significant emphasis on passthrough color AR functionality, with a partnership with SideQuest in the works to serve as the kit’s app store.