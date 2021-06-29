Adorable VR Movie Madrid Noir Hits Quest This Week

There’s a new Oculus Quest movie in store for later this week – Madrid Noir hits platform very soon.

The movie, developed by No Ghost and Produced by Atlas V, arrives on the headset on July 1 and is now listed in the Coming Soon section of the Quest store. That’s a busy day for Quest; Tarzan VR and Chess Club also arrive that day. Madrid Noir, however, is a little different. Check out the trailer below.

In this 45 minute experience, you follow a young woman, Lola, as she searches for her missing uncle, who has been declared dead. You’ll dive deep into Lola’s memories and uncover an alarming mystery.

As the name suggests, the film takes a lot of inspiration from classic noir movies, set against a Madrid backdrop. It was first shown at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month but the project actually dates back to a few years ago when we saw a kind of prototype for the full experience called Madrid Noir: Prologue.

Will you be checking out Madrid Noir later this week? Let us know in the comments below!