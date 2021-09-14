Mafia VR Mod Is The Latest Release From GTAV Modder

Luke Ross, the VR developer behind mods for Grand Theft Auto V and, more recently, Red Dead Redemption 2, has launched a Mafia VR mod.

The mod is based on the Definitive Edition of the game that released last year, and is available to those that subscribe to the modder’s Patreon page. As with his past mods, it lets you play the full game with a PC VR headset. You can check out some gameplay from the opening section of the game below.

Mafia VR Mod Gameplay

There are a few differences between the Mafia VR mod and Ross’ other work though. By default, the Mafia series is played from a third-person perspective, and that’s true of this mod too. Ross has edited the camera for driving so you can play from a point-of-view perspective, but the rest of the game is played from an over-the-shoulder view.

All the same, it’s another impressive mod from Ross. You play with a gamepad (sorry, no motion controls here), so the experience is virtually unchanged, but it’s impressive to jump from gameplay into full cutscenes and still have control of the camera. Performance was also pretty solid running the game at medium settings on a 2060 Super Card.

Are you going to be checking out the Mafia VR mod? Let us know in the comments below, and make sure to check out our list of the best VR mods for more great choices!