Magic Leap To Host Developer Days At Its Offices In Florida

Magic Leap announced new programs that will run across 2020, including two separate Developer Day events and a new program called ‘Access Hardware’ for developers.

Announced in a blog post, Access Hardware is a new program that aims to provide developers with Magic Leap devices to use for development. Magic Leap notes that the program is specifically for “developers who are serious about publishing applications with Magic Leap.” The program will also include support with a developer relations team, with the resulting app receiving priority status when it is ready for publishing.

Developers who want to be considered for the Access Hardware program can apply online. Magic Leap said it is looking at “technical experience, project feasibility, and the overall quality of your submission” in applications, with a focus on “ideas that solve problems and create opportunities for enterprise markets and customers.”

Magic Leap also announced LEAP Developer Days, which will run at Magic Leap headquarters in Florida in May. The events will be two separate two-day events, running May 19-20 and 21-22 respectively. Developers will meet face-to-face with Magic Leap’s staff and talk to engineers and designers about the Magic Leap platform and development of AR applications. You can read more specifics about what’s on offer at the dev days on the Magic Leap blog. Applications will open later this month.

This news from Magic Leap comes after the company announced a pivot toward the enterprise market at the end of last year, with the Magic Leap 2 currently set for a 2021 release.