Magic: The Gathering VR Art Exhibition Launching This Week

A virtual exhibit showcasing the art of Magic: The Gathering is coming to VR this week.

The exhibit will run from Feburary 18 – 24 via xambr, the social VR platform that hosted the virtual version of last year’s Tokyo Game Show. As you’d expect, the event will allow you to explore the art of the popular card game with others. The event is being hosted in conjunction with the game’s latest launch for the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set.

The exhibit will include works from 83 different artists including Fist of the North Star’s Tetsuo Hara and Kojima Productions art director, Yoji Shinkawa, and you’ll be able to pick work up and inspect it in detail. You’ll be exploring a themed environment based on concept art from the new set. There will also be behind-the-scenes looks at the work going on at Magic creator, Wizards of the Coast.

The event kicks off at 10am Japan time and will be available on Quest 2 and PC VR. The Quest 2 app is likely to be available through App Lab as with last year’s Tokyo Game Show app, and you’ll also be able to play in flat screen on PC. You’ll be able to follow links to download from here.

We thought the TGS app was a solid effort that needed more activities for people to take part in. This experience might not let us play Magic itself in VR, but hopefully the focus on art will give fans a meaningful experience.

