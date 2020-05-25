The Best PSVR Exclusives Available Now And On The Way

What are the best PSVR exclusives? Find out in our list below!

Sony might be a hardware company first and foremost, but over the years it’s funded dozens of high-quality exclusive games for its platforms. PSVR is no different. There’s a bunch of massive PSVR exclusives out there right now and some big ones on the way too.

This article lists the best PSVR exclusives available on the platform – and ones to look forward to.

Note: You’ll notice some games are missing from this list, like Driveclub VR and Starblood Arena. That’s because these are online multiplayer games either due to be decommissioned or have already been shut down. In other words: don’t buy them!

PlayStation Move Games

Blood & Truth – Sony London Studio

Sony London Studio turned the best minigame in its compilation of experiences, PlayStation VR Worlds, into its own title in 2019 with spectacular results. Blood & Truth’s explosive, highly-polished first-person shootouts offer one of VR’s most exciting games. We loved it, awarding it 8.5/10.

Paper Beast – Pixel Reef

Another World creator Eric Chahi realized a truly believable new universe in this fascinating virtual safari. Animals that resemble origami figures react to both your actions and an expansive ecosystem that feels truly alive. We have the game four stars out of five earlier this year.

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – Supermassive Games

Rush of Blood puts a new spin on Supermassive’s popular branching narrative horror series. It swaps out player-made choices for an intense rollercoaster ride. Taking place in the mind of one of the original game’s characters, there are jump scares aplenty as you shoot your way through hell. We thought the game was a lot of fun, giving it 7/10 in our review.

PlayStation VR Worlds – Sony London Studio

Sony London’s collection of VR minigames is a mixed bag overall, but its best bits far outshine the lesser additions. We only gave it 5/10 at launch but it’s since dropped in price and comes bundled with headsets. Namely, The London Heist short story is definitely worth trying to warm up for its spiritual successor, Blood & Truth. The same is true of the atmospheric Ocean Descent as an intro to VR. The game is often bundled with PSVR headsets these days, though.

Note: Some games inside the collection can be played with a DualShock 4 instead.

Deracine – From Software

Few would have expected to see a VR game from Dark Souls developer From Software so early on in the industry’s lifespan. Fewer still would have predicted it to be a narrative-driven adventure game. But Deracine works. It’s a melancholic short story, in which you play as a faerie in a boarding school. Its puzzles are simple but its intriguing strangeness alone earned it 8/10 in our review.

PlayStation Aim Controller Games

Farpoint – Impulse Gear

Farpoint was the first game to put Sony’s rifle-shaped Aim controller front and center. It’s a first-person shooter (FPS) in which you crash land on an alien planet and fight off hordes of bug-like enemies. Certainly, the Aim support gives Farpoint its own flair. But it’s also a relatively pedestrian FPS with simple design, earning it 7.5/10 in our review.

Note: Can be played with a DualShock 4 instead but not recommended.

Firewall: Zero Hour

First Contact Entertainment

For many, Firewall: Zero Hour is a dream come true. It’s an online FPS that plays out a lot like laser tag, with one team attacking an objective and another defending from it. Tight 4 vs 4 matches unfold in office spaces and warehouses. The use of the Aim controller gives Firewall a tactile feel unlike any other VR FPS. It was enough to earn it a 9/10 at launch, and there have been lots of updates since.

Note: Can be played with a DualShock 4 instead but not recommended.

Gamepad Games

Resident Evil 7 – Capcom

The seventh main installment in Capcom’s beloved horror franchise really mixed things up. For starters, it changed perspective to first-person and introduced an entirely new cast. Oh, and it also included PSVR support. Resident Evil 7 remains one of the most polished and utterly terrifying games to yet grace a VR headset. We awarded it 9/10 in our review and a host of extra content has arrived since.

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League – Sony Cambridge (Now defunct)

Back at PSVR launch Sony Cambridge delivered a fully-featured online arena shooter. RIGs suits players up in mechs and sends them out into the fray in esports-style matches. It might be a struggle to find games now, but for the time RIGs offered some of the most intense VR gameplay around. That alone won it 8/10 in our review.

Wipeout Omega Collection – Sony XDev/Sony Liverpool (Now defunct)

People often say that VR ports don’t work, but no one told Wipeout. The Omega Collection’s free VR update brings three games worth of sci-fi racing into VR and it’s amazing. This is as visceral, demanding and utterly heart-pounding as you first imagined Wipeout in VR to be. It was enough to earn it a 9/10 from us.

Astro Bot: Robo Rescue – Sony Japan

Many people assumed that third-person games wouldn’t work in VR. Astro Bot more than proved them wrong. This excellent platformer, born out of a minigame from a launch compilation, is one of the best games on PSVR. Astro Bot often feels like magic. It uses VR to great effect, truly making its cutesy adventure come to life like never before. For that, we gave it 8.5/10. Not only is it one of the best PSVR exclusives, it tops our list of the best PSVR games.

The Inpatient – Supermassive Games

Another entry into Supermassive’s Until Dawn franchise, The Inpatient was a full prequel in which you explored a significant location from the original game. Again, Inpatient doesn’t have much of the original Until Dawn DNA, but it did try out some interesting psychological scares. Awkward controls brought our score down to a 7/10, though.

Games With Partial VR Support

Gran Turismo Sport- Polyphony Digital

Sony’s legendary racing simulation series adds VR support with its only PS4 entry, but it’s not as robust as one might hope. You can choose any car and any track in the main game and then race them in either time trials or one-on-one matches against AI. Even if it’s bare-bones, Gran Turismo’s unparalleled racing makes it a real thrill.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Project ACE

There may only be a few missions to this PSVR exclusive campaign, but they’re as thrilling as anything else you’ll find in VR. Ace Combat brings its high-flying expertise to the headset here. It’s a must-play with a DualShock 4 but, if you can find a flight stick, it transforms into one of the best, most cinematic VR experiences you can have.

Star Wars: Rogue One: X-Wing VR Mission (via Star Wars: Battlefront) – Criterion Games

A free add-on for anyone that bought the original Battlefront on PS4, the X-Wing VR Mission finally gives players a chance to jump into the cockpit of an iconic Star Wars fighter. The piece ties into Rogue One but you don’t need to watch the movie to make sense of it. It’s a pure joy from start to finish and worth seeking out when Battlefront’s price is low.

Future Exclusives

PS4 may be showing its ages but some of the most promising PSVR exclusives are still to come. Marvel’s Iron Man VR offers blockbuster superhero action later this summer and PSVR support for Media Molecule’s Dreams is also in the works.

What do you think of our list of best PSVR exclusives? Do you think we missed any? Let us know in the comments below!