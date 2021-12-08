Meditation App Maloka Releases Dec 14 For Quest, Neil deGrasse Tyson Joins

The mediation app Maloka is set for a full Oculus Store release for Meta Quest headsets on December 14, with the renowned scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson joining the experience as the voice of the Universe.

Maloka initially launched in Beta back in May as an App Lab experience for Quest, but it’s graduating to a full release on the Quest store on December 14. The app offers guided VR meditations that take place in a pulsing, slowly moving psychedelic vortex. Unlike most meditation sessions, you keep your eyes open in Maloka, aligning your breathing with the patterns that engulf your field of view.

You also get your own zen island space in the app, which you can decorate with items that you earn as rewards for completing meditation sessions.

When I tried Maloka back in May, I found the entire experience to be surprisingly effective and satisfying — it’s a new twist on the traditional guided meditation structure that works unexpectedly well in VR.

There’s also a free companion Maloka app for mobile devices, which you can use to complete regular guided meditations via audio — handy for when you’re on the go or don’t have time for a full VR session.

The Quest release also comes with a new addition to the cast — renowned scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson is lending his talents to Maloka, playing the voice of the Universe. You can catch a sneak peek of his performance in the teaser trailer above.

Maloka launches for Meta Quest headsets from December 14 on the Oculus Store. You can read more about our experience with the early App Lab version of Maloka here.