The Mandalorian AR Experience Now Available For Select Android Phones

A new Android app, The Mandalorian AR Experience, will allow you to display characters and scenes from the show using AR on your phone.

The app is a collaboration between Google, Disney and Lucasfilm and is available now, no doubt timed to release in the middle of the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

It’s pretty basic in terms of AR functionality — you can choose a character from the Mandalorian, including the big man himself, and place them in your environment using AR on your phone’s camera. “Interact with characters and discover hidden features as you bring scenes from Season 1 to life,” says the app’s description. Retrace the Mandalorian’s steps, find the Child, and harness the Force, all featuring life-sized versions of your favorite characters.”

In terms of compatibility, the app is actually fairly limited to newer devices. Out of the Google Pixel line, only the two newest phones — the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 — are compatible and it seems other brands are limited to recent devices as well. You can view the full compatibility list here.

It’s a been a good week for Star Wars fans in the XR industry — not only did the Mandalorian app launch this week, but Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge also released for Oculus Quest. We streamed the entire first episode live on YouTube, which you can catch up on here.

The Mandalorian AR Experience is available to download on the Google Play Store on your device or online here.