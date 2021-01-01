Gorgeous Ico-Like VR Game Mare Is Coming To Quest Soon

The first new Oculus Quest game announcement of 2021 is the visually-stunning Mare.

Mare was actually announced years back now but recently reappeared in the coming soon section of the Oculus Quest store. It’s the first we’d heard of a Quest version of the title, which had been billed for ‘Oculus Platforms’ since 2016. The game is a third-person adventure with a mix of gameplay styles but takes clear inspiration from the Fumita Ueda classic, Ico. Check out its striking visual style in the trailer below.

Mare Oculus Quest Version Confirmed

In the game, you’ll guide a young girl exploring a mysterious dungeon using motion controllers and an artificial bird that soars high above. Gameplay looks to consist of a mix of puzzles and exploration, spread across eight chapters. It’s also breathtaking to look at, showing off crumbling ruins and cloudy skies. Its inspirations are clear and, if it can pull off this level of visual fidelity on Quest, it’ll be one of the best-looking games on the platform.

A final release date for the game hasn’t been given, but developer Visiontrick Media did tweet that it would arrive “at the very beginning” of the year, so hopefully we’re talking weeks. We did feature Mare in our pre-show for the first-ever E3 VR Showcase back in 2019. Suffice to say, we’ve been waiting patiently for this one.

We’ll be looking forward to seeing what Mare has in store later this year then. No other versions of the game have yet been announced. Are you looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments below!