Mare PC VR Release: Ico-Esque VR Beauty Arrives In March

Superbly stunning VR adventure game, Mare, finally arrives on PC VR headsets this month.

Developer Visiontrick Media confirmed as much in a recent blog post. Mare will arrive on Oculus, Steam and Viveport on March 17. The studio says the new version of the game features improved fidelity with real-time lighting. The game originally released as a Quest exclusive at the beginning of 2021, our review of which you can see below.

Mare PC VR Release Confirmed

Mare is inspired by ICO and Shadow of the Colossus, and follows a young girl that finds herself stranded in ancient ruins. You control a mechanical bird that helps guide the girl through several puzzles, swooping between scenes.

We thought Mare’s ambiguity was a real strength, and that the site of its crumbling remains effectively reproduced the atmosphere of its inspirations inside headsets. Mechanically, the game is on the simple side but as a sensory experience it’s well worth looking into. Fingers crossed the PC release means a PSVR launch could be on the cards in the future, too.

Will you be checking out Mare on PC VR? Let us know in the comments below!