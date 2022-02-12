Competitive Sailboat Racing Coming Soon To Quest With MarineVerse Cup

MarineVerse Cup, a competitive VR sailboat racing game, is coming soon to the Meta Quest store.

The game first launched for PC VR in mid 2019, before first arriving on Quest via SideQuest in late 2019 and then launching on App Lab in early 2021. Now, the app is making its way over to the official Quest store on February 24.

The store description says the experience is “approachable, but authentic” and is designed for “people who enjoy simulation games and want to test their skills in a competitive setting.”

The game also has daily and weekly races with different wind conditions and leaderboards to compete on. There’s two boats that come with the base game (the yacht and dinghy) and seven locations – Sydney, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Rio de Janeiro, Enoshima and Cape Town. There’s also a bunch of modes, including daily practice races, multiplayer leagues, co-op and competitive multiplayer racing in real time, and more.

While there’s no price listed just yet, we’d expect it to be a paid experience based on the pricing of the Steam version for PC VR. In the description on the Quest store, it also says an additional in-app purchase, the “Sailing Pass“, is required for access to multiplayer, pro-racing and a third boat, the Waszp.

You can wishlist MarineVerse Cup for Quest over on the Oculus Store ahead of the February 24 release.

Will you be sailing on Quest when MarineVerse Cup arrives for Quest in a few weeks? Let us know in the comments below.