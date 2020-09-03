Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Puts Nintendo Switch-Powered AR Racing In Your Home

Toy cars controlled remotely by the Nintendo Switch will bring AR racing to your home’s floors in time for the holiday shopping season this year.

The Mario and Luigi karts for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit each sell for $99.99 and are set to launch on Oct. 16. The toy features an on-board camera that streams back to a Switch allowing for a mixed reality experience. Players can race against their siblings– each with a physical kart — or against virtual racers overlaid onto the real world by the Switch. The physical Kart “responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race,” according to Nintendo. Nintendo even promises support for “play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode.”

Here’s a trailer announcing the new accessory today:

The product was part of announcements made in connection with Nintendo marking the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. games. Nintendo’s Switch Lite and full-size Switch sell for around $200 and $300 respectively, and each is compatible with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Nintendo previously made the Labo VR Kit which explored VR-related games and ideas surrounding the Switch. The new AR-focused project looks like a really fun concept for Switch owners and we’re looking forward to getting our hands on the toy to see how it handles in the real world.

