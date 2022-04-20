Mark Zuckerberg To Share ‘Exciting News’ At Quest Showcase Today

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will share some “exciting news” at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase later today.

Zuckerberg teased as much on his Facebook page last night, complete with a picture of a segment the CEO is presumably filming for the show today.”Sharing some exciting news tomorrow at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Stay tuned for some new game reveals.”

Given this is a gaming showcase, it’s likely that Zuckerberg’s tease is for a piece of VR content rather than hardware or new platform features. The Showcase kicks off at 10am PT and is expected to provide updates on Among Us VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2, Cities VR and more. We’ll also see some reveals from the makers of Espire 1: VR Operative and Boneworks. It’s not clear if Zuckerberg is alluding to any of those previously-teased reveals or might be teasing something else.

Given Meta itself now owns five VR gaming studios — Beat Games, Sanzaru Games, Downpour Interactive, BigBox VR and Ready At Dawn — it’s possible Zuckerberg might have an update on one of those teams to share. He previously accidentally revealed that Onward 2 is in the works, for example. Or perhaps we might hear an update on one of Meta’s existing partnerships? VR versions of Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are all planned.

Whatever it is, we’ll be sure to bring you the headlines as soon as they hit. We’ll be streaming the Showcase ourselves right here. Make sure to be back at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BT for all of the latest coverage.