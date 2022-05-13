Mark Zuckerberg Uses Project Cambria

Related Posts
- Watch: New Video Shows Mark Zuckerberg Using Project Cambria
A new video shows Mark Zuckerberg using Project Cambria's mixed reality features. What it doesn't…
- Project Cambria - Everything We Know!
https://youtu.be/_rkEKkel5eU
- Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Confirms Onward 2
Mark Zuckerberg may have just confirmed Onward 2 in a Facebook reply. Whoops.
Jamie Feltham
Jamie has been covering the VR industry since 2014 having come from a gaming and technology background. While he loves games, he's most interested in experiential VR that explores narrative, human connection and other such themes. He's also the host of Upload's VR Showcases, which you should definitely watch.Twitter
Share This
Latest