Martin Luther King Jr.’s Iconic ‘I Have A Dream’ Speech Recreated In VR For New Exhibition

One of the most seminal moments in history has been recreated in VR for a new exhibition, open from tomorrow.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic ‘I Have A Dream’ speech can now be experienced inside an HTC Vive Focus Plus at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago. We originally reported on the piece in late 2019, but now we’ve got a closer look at it.

The virtual recreation is part of a wider exhibition called ‘The March’, chronicling the historic events of the 1963 march on Washington. The experience was created under the Times Studios banner in partnership with Ryot and Digital Domain among others. Viola Davis is an executive producer on the project.

The March starts with an audio experience introducing people to the civil rights movement. Soon after, you’ll strap on the Vive Focus to find yourself cast as one of the 250,000 people marching, ready to witness the speech. Up to four visitors can view the piece at once. You can get a look into the making of the experience in the video below.

Interested in seeing it for yourself? You can book tickets via the official site right here, though it’s free with museum admission.

If you’re interested in checking the experience out, we’d also recommend seeing I Am A Man, a free PC VR piece that captures the horrifying scenes around King’s assassination in 1968. It’s a tough experience, no doubt, but an equally important piece of VR history keeping.

Will you be heading out to check this piece out? Let us know in the comments below!