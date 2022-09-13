Marvel World Of Heroes Is An Upcoming AR Mobile Game From Niantic

Revealed during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, Marvel Entertainment is teaming up with Pokémon Go developers Niantic for a new mobile AR game.

Marking the final announcement in last week’s showcase, Marvel World of Heroes aims to bring the Marvel Universe into the real world through a new smartphone AR game. Announced through a 30-second concept trailer, there’s not much you can glean from this. It shows fans interacting with Marvel heroes through their phones, commanding superpowers based on Doctor Strange, Cyclops and Thor.

“The game is designed to be a social game experience and pits players, their friends and their iconic Marvel Super Hero allies against Marvel Super Villains and interdimensional threats,” says Niantic. Players can create their own superhero identity and origin story, fighting threats across the neighborhood, eventually leveling up to unlock new equipment and abilities. Fighting to save the Multiverse from “cosmic and earthbound threats” will involve taking down “iconic Super Villains” and teaming up with familiar faces like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America and others.

There’s no pricing details at this time, though considering Niantic’s prior releases like Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom and Ingress Prime are all free-to-play, it seems likely this will be similar.

Marvel World of Heroes is expected to arrive on iOS and Android platforms in 2023. You can pre-register now on the official website.

Are you a fan of Niantic’s past AR games? Interested in trying out Marvel World of Heroes? Let us know in the comments below.