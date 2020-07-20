Innerspace’s Maskmaker Looks Gorgeous In First Official Trailer, Confirmed For PSVR

The first footage of Innerspace VR’s follow-up to A Fisherman’s Tail is here. Check out the first Maskmaker trailer below.

Announced last month, Maskmaker is published by MWM Interactive and due for release next spring. In the game, you meet Prospero, an artist that makes magical masks. He tasks you with solving the mystery behind his creations, sending you on an adventure across eight new environments.

The footage introduces an intriguing hook for the experience. At first we can see a gorgeous little town for players to explore but, when they bring their hand to their face, they can remove a mask and find themselves back in Prospero’s workshop. It’s a concept similarly explored in titles like Virtual Virtual Reality, but we can’t wait to see where Innerspace takes the idea.

For now all we know is that, if it’s half as successful as its last game, we’re in for a treat. You’ll also learn to craft your own masks that you can then use to different effects within certain levels.

The title’s now listed on Steam, which confirms support for the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Valve Index headsets. MWM Interactive also confirmed that it’s coming to PSVR, too. There’s no word yet on possible a Quest version though, based on the art style, we’d hope it’s not out of the question. A Fisherman’s Tale managed a pretty adept Quest port after launch last year.

What did you make of the Maskmaker trailer? Will you be picking up the game up when it launches in spring 2021? Let us know in the comments below!