Maskmaker, A New VR Title From A Fisherman’s Tale Studio, Releases 2021

Video game publisher MWM Interactive announced that it’s partnering with Innerspace VR, the studio behind A Fisherman’s Tale, to release a new VR title in 2021. The game will be called Maskmaker, set in the magical workshop of a man named Prospero.

A Fisherman’s Tale was one of our favorite games from last year — when it initially launched on PC VR, we called it “a perfect storm of VR puzzling.” The game came to the Oculus Quest system later in the year with a first-rate port, and it ended the year as a nominee in multiple categories for our Best VR of 2019 awards.

We’ve been eagerly awaiting news of a follow-up from French developers Innerspace VR, and today we learned from publisher MWM Interactive that the studio’s next game will be Maskmaker, set to arrive in 2021. According to MWM, the game “transports players into a magical mask workshop to meet Prospero, the maskmaker who tasks them to solve the ultimate mystery behind his masks. As players travel between unique environments, they learn more about Prospero and this strange land, frozen for a moment in time. ”

From that short description alone, it definitely sounds like Maskmaker is going to follow the weird and quirky narrative style that the studio ran with in A Fisherman’s Tale, with some tantalizing puzzles to boot. We also got a peek at some key art, embedded above — it looks appropriately mysterious and a little bit spooky. Color us intrigued!

There’s no word on release platforms just yet, but PC VR seems a safe bet, with potential for Quest and PSVR ports down the line if we had to guess, like with A Fisherman’s Tale.