Massive PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Over 100 PSVR Games

Good news PSVR owners! Sony has just launched a massive PSVR sale on the PlayStation Store with deep discounts on well over 100 PSVR games, including very recent releases such as Iron Man VR (25% off for $37.49) and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (25% off for $29.99).

To be honest, I’m hard-pressed to think of any great PSVR games that aren’t included in the sale other than The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR. We’ve got all the other big hits here, such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission (63% off for $7.39 — an absolute STEAL), Blood & Truth (63% off for $14.79), Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (65% off for $5.24), Farpoint (50% off for $9.99), and Firewall Zero Hour (75% off for $8.59), which just celebrated its two-year anniversary as a fully live-service online shooter published by Sony.

Truthfully, this might be the best PSVR game sale to date. It’s pretty shocking just how massive and diverse the selection of games is this time around.

It makes sense though, because the PS4 is on its way out and Sony is likely planning next steps for the PSVR 2, whenever that may be. If you’ve been holding off on getting a PSVR because video games are expensive or haven’t bought any new VR games in a while, this sale offers a great opportunity to beef up your library a bit.

