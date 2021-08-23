MechWarrior 5 VR Mod Nearing Release

A MechWarrior 5 VR mod is nearing release.

Developer KITT has been leading the work on the mod, which brings the full experience into headsets. Work is based off of code developer Piranha Games itself released for modders (including adding in base Unreal Engine 4 VR code upon request). Check out some early gameplay from streamer ragesaqvr here.

Tonights stream: MechWarrior 5: Mercs VR mod, alpha 1.8. This is the big one, a ton of stuff got added in and it’s really coming together! This is taking me back to playing in the Battletech pods at Virtual World

10pm PST at https://t.co/QLyS3WXJQj#vr @MW5Mercs @PiranhaGames pic.twitter.com/XF6a7dpPcu — ragesaqvr (@ragesaqvr) August 19, 2021

MechWarrior actually has an interesting history with VR. In 2016 its developer said the game was designed to support VR but, a few years later, the studio confirmed it didn’t have any plans for native integration. The full game launched in May of this year without any VR support to speak of.

The game sees players jump into giant war machines and stomp their way through levels either in single-player or with friends in up to four-player co-op. Mech games have always been a good fit for VR, with the cockpit view working perfectly to keep players immersed in the experience. This mod in particular is implementing a new take on zooming to keep shots both accurate and immersive, and lets you explore your base on-foot between missions, too.

For now the mod is in beta, but you can expect to hear more about a full release in the near future. Will you be checking out the MechWarrior 5 VR mod? Let us know in the comments below!