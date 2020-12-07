Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond Recommended Specs Are Very High

This week Facebook revealed Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond recommended specs, and they’re on the heavy side.

Oculus Studios producer Mike Doran took to Reddit to reveal the recommended specs for the VR-exclusive shooter (though, notably, no sign of minimum requirements just yet). You’ll want a beefy rig to get the most out of the game; Facebook’s asking for the RTX 2080 GPU and 16GB of RAM. “YES, this is a high spec,” Doran said. “That doesn’t mean that you can’t run it on lower hardware, but you might notice some more hitching / framerate dips.”

The full spec is below.

Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond Recommended Specs

CPU: Intel i7 9700K (or comparable AMD)

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2080

“And whatever you do, please make sure you use an SSD to play this game,” Doran added.

VR games often require a powerful PC to run, but Medal of Honor’s spec definitely goes, well, above and beyond. The game offers a full single-player campaign and a suite of multiplayer modes with blockbuster production values, though, so this isn’t too surprising. “Part of the reason for the conservative recommended spec is because there are so many scenarios in this game,” Doran noted in another comment.

We’re just a few days out from the game’s full launch on the Oculus Store and SteamVR launch now. Oculus also wants to bring the game to Quest, but won’t commit to anything until it knows if that’s even possible.

What do you make of the Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond recommended specs? Will you need to upgrade your rig? Let us know in the comments below!